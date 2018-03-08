LOS ANGELES-After her scene-stealing stint on DJ Khaled’s latest single Top Off, Beyoncé seems to be readying herself to resume from where she left off with 2016’s all-conquering Lemonade. In fact, it’s her stand-out feature on Top Off which has got the rumour mill going once again, with fans forensically looking into any clues she may have dropped in her victorious verse about her next move.



The song appears to have introduced Beyoncé’s latest alter-ego, too.



Having previously gone by such names as Sasha Fierce, Yoncé and Mrs. Carter, it seems that the 36-year-old has gone minimalist this time round – now referring to herself solely as ‘B’.



Indeed, the TIDAL listing for Top Off simply credits B alongside Khaled, Future and her husband, Jay-Z.



It’s a move that’s certainly got fans talking – with speculation that Beyoncé’s next album (whenever that might emerge) might see more of the artist rapping, as she does so brilliantly in Top Off.

Could new music be debuted as early as next month? That’s when Beyoncé’s next scheduled moment of greatness is due to happen anyway, with the star set to headline Coachella.

The California festival, which takes place over two weekends in April, will see B top the bill along with The Weeknd and Eminem.

And this is all without mentioning the mere fact that a full announcement of a joint Beyoncé/Jay-Z tour appears to be imminent after the first date was leaked last week.

There’s certainly a lot for Beyoncé fans to take in right now – but they wouldn’t have it any other way.