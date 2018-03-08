RAWALPINDI - Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Valter Giradelli has called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday at GHQ. According to the statement of ISPR, during the meeting, regional security issues and matter of professional interest were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region. The visiting dignitary also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.