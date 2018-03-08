Quetta - A police constable embraced martyrdom and another sustained injuries when terrorists targeted a patrolling mobile escorting the Hazara fruit vendors to Hazar Ganji fruit market here in the provincial capital yesterday.

The fruit vendors belonging to Hazara community, however, remained unhurt in the attack, said the police.

Police and Frontier Corps personnel rushed to the area after the incident and launched investigation. The rescue teams shifted the body and wounded to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC).

The slain and wounded lawmen were identified as Qadir Bakhsh and Doulat Khan respectively, said Edhi sources.

The firing incident sent wave of panic in the area, while the assailants escaped from the crime scene.

The law enforcement agencies personnel have been under attacks for the last few years in the province as a traffic sergeant Hafizullah was gunned down last day at Qandari Bazaar in Quetta, while a DSP was also assaulted days back in the capital wherein two of his guards embraced martyrdom.

Three Hazara community fruit vendors were shot dead last year in Oct in Quetta who were heading towards the same market.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Quetta Abdul Razaaq Cheema visited the crime scene. He was apprised of details into the matters.

Talking to media men, the DIG Quetta police said the police mobile and APC were deployed for the fruit venders – belonging to Hazara community – who were travelling to Hazar Ganji, a fruit-vegetable market for fruit business.

Terrorists attacked police escorting the fruit vendors and martyred Qadir Bakhsh, said Cheema.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has strongly condemned the firing incident on police personnel. Home minister reiterated that all the attackers would soon be in clutches of law and pledged that culprits would be apprehended.

NAB SHARES LIST OF PROCLAIMED

OFFENDERS FOR EARLY ARREST

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan chapter has started tightening noose around the accused involved in corruption and shared a list of the proclaimed offenders with agencies and other relevant departments for their early arrest.

On the directives of DG NAB Balochistan Mirza Mohamamd Irfan Baig, intelligence team headed by Shaikh Mohammad Shaikh and Saqib Siddique constituted various teams to trace the proclaimed offenders and other culprits wanted in different corruption related cases at earliest, the bureau said in its press release.

Intelligence team also shared a list of the proclaim offenders with the agencies and officers of other concerned departments for prompt action against the culprits with serious corruption charges.

DG NAB Balochistan Mirza Mohammad Irfan Baig vowed to speed up concerted efforts for completion of cases initiated by the bureau.

“In line with the vision of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, all out efforts are being made to not only complete the cases within the stipulated time frame but also bring the proclaimed offenders to task,” he maintained.