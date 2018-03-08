Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja directed DPO Attock to nab the gang of robbers allegedly involved in plundering cash and gold from a house and torturing a 15-year-old girl mercilessly during their seven-hour-long looting spree, sources said on Wednesday. He also ordered the DPO to enhance patrolling in the district to control street crime and to keep a vigil on suspected elements, the sources added.

According to the sources, a resident, Nazakat, appeared before Police Station Saddar Hassanabdal and complained that a gang of robbers had broke into his house some two weeks ago at 7 pm and made the family hostage for more than 7 hours on gunpoint. The robbers also forced the family to prepare dinner for them, he mentioned. He told the police that the robbers collected Rs2 million in cash, gold and other valuables from his house. The police registered a case and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far. District Police Officer Attock Ibadat Nisar, however, did not respond to call and text message on his cell phone to comment over the incident.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that armed robbers have launched a looting spree in various parts of the district while the police have failed in busting the gangs, creating a situation of insecurity and horror.

In Dheri Hassanabad, two armed robbers stormed into a private clinic and made the doctor and the patients hostages on gunpoint. The robbers snatched cash from the doctor and managed to escape from the scene. The victim, Dr Arif, approached Civil Line police for action against the robbers. The police registered First Information Report and started investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.