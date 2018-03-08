LAHORE - A painting exhibition by Abbas Kamangar titled ‘Wird’ will be held Oyster Art Gallery on March 9.

The one-week exhibition will bring the finest and innovative work of the water colour artist on Malang series.

Abbas Kamangar have paint many subjects. He is the first Pakistani artist who made plien air/spot painting tour of five cities of Pakistan.

Abbas Kamangar said: “My paintings represent life of Malangs. Their unusual style, simplicity and vibrant colors of clothes inspired me to paint them with my own expressions.

“The mystical emotions, feelings and movement of their body, which I observe compel me to pick up my brush and capture such an important scenario of our culture. I paint my impressions by applying bold strokes and washes of required colors in a well composed manner highlighting their inner emotions. So, I have tried to reflect the secrets and bewildering of Dervishes in this series of my paintings.”