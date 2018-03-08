GWADAR - The first ever Chinese container vessel MS TIGER, loaded with food items, left for Dubai from Gwadar Port yesterday.

The Gwadar Port has been made operational for the container vessels and a vessel has been scheduled to leave for foreign country in a week.

A special function to see off the cargo container of a Chinese company COSCO MS TIGER for delivering the first shipment was organised at GwadarPort.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Marine Affairs Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal said that beginning of shipment activities of vessels at Gwadar Port was a significant breakthrough which would not turn the Gwadar Port an epicenter of international business only, but would also open new trade horizons for the country.

“The vision our government had made pertaining to Gwadar Port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being swiftly executed,” the Federal Minister for Marine Affairs asserted, adding construction works on Gwadar free-zone was at fast track.

Ch Jaffar maintained that importance of Gwadar Port had gone up with Gwadar International Terminal which was a pivotal part of global trade.

He added that a sustainable progress would be witnessed in the energy sector with CPEC and construction of a 300MW power house would address the energy shortage.

“It is a ground-breaking day because the Gwadar Port has become a reality,” said Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Dosten Khan Jamaldini while addressing the key function.

He added that the beginning of shipping activities would make Gwadar Port an important hub of international trade projection.