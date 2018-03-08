MULTAN-In a major crackdown on quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday sealed 21 fake healthcare centres in the city and initiated further legal action against them.

The PHC sources disclosed that the Commission’s teams carried out surprise raids in different areas of the town and sealed 21 businesses which included 12 fake dentists, seven general quacks, and two homoeopaths.

The fake dentists included Zakaria Dental Clinic, Awami Dental, Smile Dental Care, Riaz Dental Clinic, Aslam Dental Clinic, Dental care Lab and Clinic, Shahzad Dental Clinic, City Smile Dental Lab, Wadhak Dental Care, Rana Dental Clinic, Alishba Dental Care and Chaudhry Dental Clinic.

At seven centres, quacks were posing as general physicians, which included Al-Masoom Clinic, Nadeem Clinic, Nadeem Clinic, Noor Clinic, Sattar Clinic, Shahid Clinic and Zainab Medical Services. Two businesses of Al-Kareem Homeopathy Clinic and Al-Rehman Homeopathy Clinic were also sealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Commission has closed down more than 7,700 businesses of quacks, and fined them Rs58million.

UPLIFT PROJECT NEAR COMPLETION

Director Development Multan Tariq Bokhari disclosed on Wednesday that over 60 per cent work on development schemes under Prime Minister Development Programme, Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme, Khadim-e-Punjab School Programme and Annual Development Programme had been done and the remaining would be accomplished very soon.

He revealed this while briefing the Commissioner Multan Division Muhammad Bilal Butt during a meeting held to review progress in development schemes being executed in Multan division.

The Director Development told the meeting that the first phase of Prime Minister Development Programme had been accomplished while 60 per cent of the second phase was also complete. He added that development schemes worth Rs4,900 million were accomplished in first phase while the schemes being executed in second phase cost Rs2,352 million. Similarly, 60 per cent work of different development projects worth Rs36,757 being executed under Annual Development Programme had also been done.

He said that 84 per cent work of fifth phase of Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads programme had been done besides accomplishment of 69 percent of Khadim-e-Punjab Schools Programme. He said that some other schemes worth Rs157 million were underway in Multan division and about 70 percent work had been done.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to carry out inspection of all ongoing projects in their districts and ensure quality of work. He said that he would personally visit the work sites. He directed the concerned officials to get the projects accomplished as soon as possible with a view to offering their benefits to the masses.