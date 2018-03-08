LAHORE: To celebrate Tax Day on 10th April, PRA chairman Dr Raheal Ahmed Saddiqui Wednesday organised a meeting at PRA headquarters with all officers and relevant stakeholders. The strategies regarding proper celebrations of Tax Day was discussed in detail. It was also decided that the campaign, which is to start on April, should focus on all tax related key areas and should also target educational institutions as they are the future of the nation. It is worth mentioning here that PRA has been celebrating Tax Day since 2016 and has made it a symbolic way to contact its taxpayers.–Staff Reporter