LAHORE - Mian Bilal and Imran Bhatti squeezed into the final of Pearl Continental Lahore Ranking Tennis Championship 2019 after routing their respective opponents in the semifinals played here PLTA courts on Thursday.

In the first men’s singles semifinal, Mian Bilal played exceptionally against Faizan Khurram and defeated them in straight sets with the scores of 6-0, 7-5. Bilal made an impressive start and thoroughly outclassed Faizan in the first set, winning it 6-0. Although he faced tough resistance in the second set, where Faizan played sensible tennis and matched pace with pace, yet in the end, it was Bilal, who succeeded in winning the set by 7-5.

The second semifinal saw Imran Bhatti overwhelming Ashar Ali Khan by 6-3, 6-2. Imran played well against in the first set against Ashar and overcame him by 6-3. In the second set, he just conceded two points to win it by 6-2 and also booked berth in the final.

In the ladies singles quarterfinals, Noor Malik of ZTBL was up against Ashtifila Arif and overpowered her in straight sets by 6-1, 6-1. Noor displayed outstanding tennis skills and techniques to outclass her opponent by conceding just one point each in both the sets to win the encounter and also made her way to the semifinals. In another quarterfinal, Asfa Shahbaz toppled Zunaira Tariq by 6-0, 6-2.

In U-18 semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz defeated Ahmer Saeed 6-3, 6-1 while Ibrahim beat Zain Ch 6-2, 7-6 to book their berths in the final. In U-16 semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz edged out Syed Mohammad Mustafa by 7-5, 6-4 while Bilal Asim taught a tennis lesion to Arham Khan after trouncing him by 6-1, 6-1.

In U-14 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim thumped Syed Mohammad Mustafa 8-1, Hussnain Ali Rizwan crushed Mustafa Fahd 8-0, Hamza Jawad toppled Waleed Javeed 8-3 and Shaeel Tahir outlasted Asad 8-4. In U-12 quarterfinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan routed Aizez Khalil 8-2, Haider Ali Rizwan outpaced Shehryar Anees 8-2, Asad defeated Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-3 while Ameer Mazari beat Asfandyar 8-5.