Share:

LAHORE - Discussion on deteriorating health of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif dominated the proceedings of Punjab Assembly on second day on Thursday.

To the Opposition complaints of not providing treatment facilities, the government offered shifting Nawaz Sharif to any public sector health facility of his choice.

As the session started with Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair, PML-N’s Dr Mazhar Iqbal stood on a point of order and drew attention of the House towards deteriorating health of ex-PM. He accused the government of doing politics on the health of Nawaz Sharif like it did in the case of ailment of Kalsoom Nawaz. He said that Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill but the government was not providing treatment. He said that he (Nawaz Sharif) needed electrophysiology, a facility not available at state run hospitals.

PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Iqbal said that it was impropriate to pass remarks carrying dual meanings against a political opponent.

PML-N’s Khawaja Salman Rafiq said that the present regime has dismissed only electro-physiologist in the province.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the Opposition had raised this issue last day but left the House without listening to the viewpoint of the government. He said that the Opposition boycotted the proceedings despite repeated request of getting answer from the treasury. He said that protest was democratic right if they (Opposition legislators) were not given satisfactory reply. He said that protests and sloganeering on PA stairs could not resolve the issues. He said that the House, Speaker Chamber and Committees were appropriate forums to settle maters.

He said that the Opposition was giving impression that the government was hindering treatment of Nawaz Sharif which was absolutely wrong and a failed attempt. He said that the PTI was against doing politics on health of any individual. He said that Nawaz Sharif had so far been provided best possible facilities. He said that the government constituted three boards to assess the health condition of the ex-PM. “If Nawaz Sharif is ready, we can shift him to Punjab Institute of Cardiology within an hour”, he said, adding, it was up to him to give consent that from where and from whom he was interested to get treatment.

To the query of the chair that whether the doctors who previously treated Nawaz Sharif in London could be called, the law minister said that his jurisdiction was limited to the province. He said that the Punjab government was ready to forward recommendations to the federal government in this regard only after the Opposition got consent from Nawaz Sharif.

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that first of all she was a doctor and then politician or a minister and as such patient was her first priority. On getting information, she said, “I immediately contacted relevant people including the law minister and the Chief Secretary”. “I am getting details of reports and treatment on daily basis. First he was taken to PIC and later to Jinnah Hospital on his own request”, she said.

Referring to the claims of unavailability of electrophysiology, she said this facility was available at Shifa Medical Complex, Islamabad. She said that the government was ready to shift Nawaz Sharif to Shifa Medical Complex for the said test. She said that the government was also ready to arrange teleconference of doctors in London with those treating Nawaz Sharif here. She urged the Opposition to talk about treatment of Nawaz Sharif instead of making it a political issue.

The chair suggested the Opposition to sit with Raja Basharat and Dr Yasmin Rashid for resolving the issue.

After Question Hour on Revenue and Colonies department that lasted for about 20 minutes, the chair announced starting pre-budget debate.

Before the start of debate, PML-N’s Azma Zahid Bokhari and PTI’s Saeed Akbar Khan drew attention of the chair towards absence of Finance Secretary from the officials’ gallery. The chair said that the Secretary should have been in the gallery to listen to the proposals of legislators. While adjourning session for Friday (today) till 9am, the chair said that it was happening due to one individual.