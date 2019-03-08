Share:

Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa lauded the contributions of women on duty in uniform, at households and the ones of martyrs’ families on International Women's Day.

The head of the military's media wing, Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the army chief as saying, "“Contributions of women on duty in uniform, at household and especially the ones of martyrs’ families are greatly valued."

"The great Pakistani women have a role and responsibility towards progress of Pakistan," the army chief further said.

International Women's Day is observed across the world on March 8.

In Pakistan, the Aurat March 2019 is set to take place in all major cities to coincide with and commemorate the International Women's Day.