A joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to investigate the fake bank accounts and money laundering case sought the microfilmed record of 75 properties owned by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

The JIT, formed on the Supreme Court's orders, sought the scanning record of Zardari and Talpur's properties from the inspector general of the microfilming department at the Sindh Board of Revenue. The JIT has directed the inspector general of the microfilming department to appear before it along with the record.

The letter written by the JIT to the inspector general of the microfilming department of the revenue board asks him to appear before the investigative team along with the scanning record of the 75 properties.

The documents state that the 75 properties are in the name of Zardari and Talpur. The scanning record entry of the properties pertains to Tando Allahyar, Badin, Hyderabad, Larkana, Benazirbad and South Karachi.