KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Women Development Department Syed Shela Raza has said that the Government of Sindh is taking practical steps for social, economic, and political empowerment of women so that they could contribute to the development of society.

This she said while addressing the distribution of health insurance cards and launching of E-shops for home based workers ceremony jointly organised by UN Women, Home Net and Women Development Department Sindh held at local hotel here on Thursday.

Shehla said that women development department is fully support and assistance to the women segment organization for providing facilities and needs to Women,UN Women, Home Net and others would be given full cooperation. She also congratulated them to hold such an important program for the needy women and home based workers in Sindh. Sindh is unique province in the Pakistan for working positively for the women and home based workers.

The Minister Women Development said that the department is planning to launch the E-portal for E-Shop keepers women for home Based Workers and women to further empowered and encouraged them at grass root level. Kissan women program and other positive steps are being taken for the welfare and wellbeing of the women. Tomorrow to mark the International women’s day 8thMarch a walk will be arranged to remember the struggle of women and aware them about their rights. Complaints cell 1094 and women protection cells have been established across the Sindh to provide relief and facilities to the women in Sindh.

The Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies, University of Karachi, is celebrating International Women’s Day on Friday (today).

The CEWS in collaboration with Department of Social Work, KU, Consultant: Karachi Studies Society and Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Niswan, would start the program at 09am at the CEWS.

The inauguration of Pakistan Journal of Gender Studies, Vol. 18, inauguration of Pakistan Journal of Applied Social Sciences, Vol. 9 would also take place on March 08 besides students’ activities while self-employed women would also demonstrate their hand-made products. KU announces MA Final External Annual Exams-2017 result.

The Controller of Examinations, Dr Irfan Aziz, University of Karachi, declared the MA Economics (Final) External, Annual Examinations-2017, result on Thursday.

As per the gazette issued, 1, 242 candidates were registered and 1, 169 students appeared in the exams of which 424 candidates managed to pass their papers while 745 students were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 36.27 percent.

The gazette shows that only three students cleared their exams in first division whereas 415 candidates passed their exams with second division and six students were declared pass in third division.

According to gazette, Heeba Naeem daughter of Naeem Sultan, having seat number 430207, obtained 617 marks out of total 1000 marks and secured first position. The second position was bagged by Saira Mukarram daughter of Mukarram Shah, seat number 430574, she got 590 marks while Fiaz Uddin son of Aslam Parvez, seat number 420516, get 588 marks and Afshah Shahab daughter of Shahab Mukhtar, seat 430099, also get 588 marks, they were declared joint third.