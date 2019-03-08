Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister’s spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday had a detailed meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhput Jail.

A team of senior doctors, including Prof Dr Shahid from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Prof Dr Saqib Shafi from Mayo Hospital, Kot Lakhpat Jail Medical Officer Dr Afsar and personal physician of Nawaz Sharif Dr Adnan, accompanied him.

Doctors examined and discussed in detail the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif and also had his medical examination. They were told that jail doctors regularly examined Nawaz Sharif twice a day.

Dr Shahbaz Gill later held a news conference to apprise the media of his meeting with the former prime minister. Gill told reporters that during his 45-minute meeting with Nawaz Sharif, the ex-PM apparently looked healthy. He said the Punjab government was providing all medical facilities to the ex-PM as permissible under the law.

“All necessary medical facilities are available for treatment of Nawaz Sharif at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and other major public hospitals. However, willingness of the patient is required in this regard,” he said.

He said the government had told Nawaz Sharif that he could get treatment from senior doctors at home or international doctors currently attending a conference in Pakistan or from his personal doctors in London.

The chief minister’s spokesperson stated that Nawaz Sharif wanted to get treatment from his doctor in London. “The Punjab government has agreed to providing all possible cooperation if his doctors treat him at any public hospital in Pakistan. The government is ready to provide security to these doctors,” he said.

Gill said the former prime minister had told him that he was waiting for his bail from court and after that he would like to get treatment from abroad.

The spokesman said that he had conveyed the message of the prime minister of Pakistan and the chief minister of Punjab to Nawaz Sharif that he would get all his legal rights as a Pakistani citizen and former prime minister. He said the prime minister had given clear-cut instructions for provision of the best treatment facilities to Nawaz Sharif according to law.

In response to a question, the spokesman said the government was writing a letter to the Sharif family about Nawaz Sharif’s treatment and all these options will be discussed in this letter. However, the government has nothing to do with the judicial matters, he concluded.