ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday directed to provide ‘best available medical care facilities’ to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif amid PML-N protests that the three-time PM was being denied treatment.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the PM asked the Punjab government to ensure best medical treatment to the PML-N supremo.

Nawaz had refused to be shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology after suffering angina attack on March 5. The PML-had blamed the government for not providing adequate treatment to the former premier.

Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, claimed no treatment was offered to her father despite being taken and kept in the hospital for days.

Briefing the journalists on the cabinet decisions here, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the PM’s direction indicated that the PTI–led government had no personal enmity with any person.

He said cases against Nawaz and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari were filed during the tenures of previous governments and incumbent government has nothing to do with these.

He said even the appointments in the National Accountability Bureau were made during the previous government. “The government will not pervert the course of justice or obstruct the work of NAB to benefit any influential personality,” he added.

To a question about renewing the licence of Air Blue – owned by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi - which came under consideration in the meeting and was approved, Chaudhry said: “This shows that the government does not believe in personal victimisation.”

He said all political parties were signatory to National Action Plan of 2014 that includes a provision that soil of Pakistan will not be used against any other country. He said the activities of proscribed organisations are already banned in the country. However, in order to ensure compliance with Financial Action Task Force, further measures were being taken, he added.

Chaudhry said Prime Minister has emphasized to devise policies to save the poor segments of society from the inflation. In this regard, a poverty alleviation programme is being finalized that will be announced soon, he remarked.

An official statement issued after the meeting said the cabinet reviewed the progress on implementation of Government’s Reform agenda.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction over the steady progress being made in critical areas such as legal reforms, introduction of a new Local Government System to empower people at grassroots level, promotion of Green Growth, implementation of select water initiatives, erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas reforms, Balochistan reconciliation, poverty alleviation, Sarmaya-e-Pakistan (asset of Pakistan) and National Agriculture Emergency Programme.

“Progress on Police reforms, South Punjab and Karachi transformation was also discussed. On economic front, progress on revival of manufacturing and SME sector, financial inclusion, Prime Minister’s 05 million housing project, tourism, tax reforms, ease of doing business and energy sector was also discussed in detail. Reforms in social sector including education, health and waste-management system were also reviewed,” the statement said.

Adviser on Climate Change briefed the cabinet about the progress made so far in promoting Green Growth Program.

He briefed the cabinet about the progress over plantation of 150 million saplings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab during the current spring season. The cabinet was briefed about Karachi Green Metro project and Recharge Pakistan Program.

Imran underscored the need to highlight the importance of Green Growth Program so as to ensure involvement of all sections of society towards combating environmental challenges faced by the country.

The PM said PTI-government for the first time in the history of the country has taken up the issue of environment which remained neglected in past.

The Prime Minister directed that the Local Government bills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab be tabled at the earliest.

The cabinet approved renewal of Regular Public Transport License of Airblue Limited with effect from 20th November 2018 to 19th November 2019, it said.

The meeting ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in its meeting held on February 26.

The cabinet approved appointment of Muhammad Arshad Khan as Member Production Coordination in the Heavy Industries Taxila.

Appointment of Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal as Member Production Control in Heavy Industries Taxila Board was approved. Brig Muhammad Shafi’s appointment as Member Ministerial Coordination in POF Board and HIT Board was also approved.

The cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval to regularization of excess expenditure for financial year 2017-18 and Supplementary Grants for FY 2018-19.

Finance Division also submitted before the Cabinet Annual Report and Audited Financial Statement of Audit Oversight Board for the year 2018.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Directors on the Board of Directors of National Bank of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The Cabinet approved signing of Memorandums of understanding on Bilateral Political Consultation between Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Lithuania.

The Cabinet approved signing/ratification of the OIC Charter Agreements and Treaties concluded during the 46th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 01-2 March 2019. The cabinet approved signing of Visa Abolition Agreement between Pakistan and Cuba for diplomatic, official and service passport holders.

The cabinet was also briefed on the progress about identification of state-owned assets by all ministries/divisions. The cabinet approved the proposal regarding reconstitution of Board of Directors of Pakistan Revenue Automation (Private) Limited. Re-appointment of Dr Muhammad Iqbal and Dr Syed Muhammad Arif as Members Governing Council of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics under Section-7 of the General Statistics (Re-Organization) Act, 2011 was approved by the Federal Cabinet.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Energy in its meeting held on February 27.

The cabinet also approved Heads of the Terms of the Host Government Agreement between Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) of Pakistan and Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline Pipeline Company Limited on implementing TAPI Gas Pipeline project.