A blast hit Pakistan's southwest city of Chaman, leaving six people injured on Saturday evening, local media reported.

According to the reports, the blast took place near a center of paramilitary force located at the Taj Road in Chaman, a city of the country's southwest Balochistan province bordering with Afghanistan.

Rescue teams and security forces rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a hospital.

At least three security personnel are among the wounded, said the reports, adding that two of the injured are in critical condition.

Local media quoting police sources said that the bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside and it was detonated with a remote-controlled device.

No group has claimed the explosion yet.