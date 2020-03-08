Share:

ATTOCK - It is high time to give women opportunities for higher education so that they might play their role in the development of the country and society. Islam has given those rights to women 14th centuries ago of which this modern world is talking today. Without education women cannot play their role in any field.? Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain expressed these views while talking to newsman in connection with “International Women Day” here at Attock. She said that today women are playing their role in different fields and their services have been recognized at world level. She said today women have proved their metal in defence forces also which is praise worthy.

She said that Punjab govt was taking all possible steps for the betterment and empowerment of women and for the purpose legislation has been done. She said, women need to be aware of their rights and contribute positively to nation-building.