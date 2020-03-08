Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education postponed the annual examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) in three regions of the country and in Middle East schools due to threat of novel coronavirus spread, The Nation learnt on Friday.

As per the notification issued by the board it decided to postpone the SSC annual examination in Sindh, Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region in the country. In the middle-east the examination have been postpone in China, Iran, Kigndom of Bahrain and the state of Kuwait. The examination was to be held in the regions with rest of the country from March 4th, 2020 and to be concluded on March 13th 2020. However the board decided to postpone the examination due to closure of educational institutions in all regions due to emergency imposed by authorities after the confirmation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the regions.

As per the notification issued the board postponed the SSC exams in Sindh, Baluchistan, Iran, Bahrain and Kuwait in March 2nd, 2020 before the examination started. The exam in GB was to be held from March 09, 2020 and the board also decided to postpone it.

The notification issued for GB region said that “In continuation of FBISE notification, it is informed for necessary action of all concerned that papers of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2020 scheduled to start from March 09,2020 to March 13,2020 are hereby postponed in all examination centers for Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education established in Gilgit Baltistan due to closure of educational institutions by the respective government (vide Notification dated March 06,2020) as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of Coronavirus.

It said that however, remaining papers shall be held as per announced date sheet with effect from March 16, 2020 and onward. The notification issued said that revised schedule of the postponed papers from March 04, 2020 to March 13, 2020 will be communicated shortly.

The notice issued also said that the said examination shall be conducted in rest of the country as per announced date sheet notified vide FBISE/SSC/DS-A/2020/1638 dated January 29, 2020.

The notice issued for the Sindh and Baluchistan said that the annual SSC examination scheduled to start from March 04, 2020 to March 13, 2020 are hereby postponed in all examination centers of FBISE established in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces due to closure of educational institutions by the respective government (vide Notification dated March 06, 2020) as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of Coronavirus. However, remaining papers shall be held as per announced date sheet with effect from March 16, 2020 and onward. The notification issued said that revised schedule of the postponed papers from March 04, 2020 to March 13, 2020 will be communicated shortly.

Similarly, the exams were postponed in Kingdom of Bahrain and Kuwait. However in Iran the board decided to rescheduled the examination on re-opening of the educational institutions by the government.

The notification issued in this regard said that it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that annual SSC examination scheduled to start from March 04, 2020 notified vide FBISE/SSC/DS-A2020/1638 dated January 29, 2020 I hereby postponed in the Islamic Republic of Iran due to closure of educational intuitions as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of Coronavirus. Revised schedule will be communicated in due course of time on receipt of further orders regarding re-opening of educational institutions by the Government of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Chairman FBISE Dr. Ikram Ali Malik talking to The Nation said that the examinations were postponed following the decision of respective governments and authorities of closure of educational institutions.

He said that soon the institutions are announced open the exams will be conducted. He also said that roughly 20000 students appear in FBISE exam from other countries.