MARDAN - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qais­er has said education is the only source of development of the nation, saying that private educational institutions are playing a key role in making the na­tion educated.

He made these remarks while ad­dressing to a prize distribution func­tion at a private school.

The NA speaker added that Rasha­ki Industrial Zone would bring an economic revolution in Mardan and throughout the province.

He added that after 19 years war in Afghanistan, the struggle for peace in Afghanistan reached to success­ful a negotiation which was held in Doha between the United States and Taliban.

He added that a peaceful Afghan­istan was dream of millions of Af­ghan. He added that peaceful Afghan­istan guaranteed the stability of their neighbouring countries and especial­ly Pakistan.

Asad Qaiser added the estab­lishment of the CPEC industrial Zone along the Rashkai Motorway would bring economic revolution in Mardan, Swabi and other districts of the province. “The PTI government is working on the mission to make the country’s institutions free from all forms of corruption and make it peo­ple friendly,” he maintained.