MARDAN - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said education is the only source of development of the nation, saying that private educational institutions are playing a key role in making the nation educated.
He made these remarks while addressing to a prize distribution function at a private school.
The NA speaker added that Rashaki Industrial Zone would bring an economic revolution in Mardan and throughout the province.
He added that after 19 years war in Afghanistan, the struggle for peace in Afghanistan reached to successful a negotiation which was held in Doha between the United States and Taliban.
He added that a peaceful Afghanistan was dream of millions of Afghan. He added that peaceful Afghanistan guaranteed the stability of their neighbouring countries and especially Pakistan.
Asad Qaiser added the establishment of the CPEC industrial Zone along the Rashkai Motorway would bring economic revolution in Mardan, Swabi and other districts of the province. “The PTI government is working on the mission to make the country’s institutions free from all forms of corruption and make it people friendly,” he maintained.