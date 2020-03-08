Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday has paid tribute to the mothers, sisters and daughters of occupied Kashmir in a message on International Women’s Day.

In a statement, the minister said that Kashmiri women have made new history with their patience and courage.

It is to be mentioned here that Kashmir Media Service report shows that thousands of women are among 95,507 Kashmiris, martyred by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel since January 1989 till date.

At least 671 women have been martyred by Indian troops since January 2001 till date.

The report pointed out that the unabated Indian state terrorism rendered 22,912 women widowed.

The report said that thousands of women lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in the occupied territory who were subjected to custodial disappearance by India troops.

As per the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, more than 8,000 Kashmiris went missing in custody during the past 31 years, the report added.