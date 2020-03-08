Share:

LAHORE - Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has stressed the need for empowering women through education and training. Addressing a seminar arranged in connection with International Women Day on Saturday, he said that status of women could be raised by improving their knowledge and skill through education and training. Earlier, a walk was arranged from Admin Block to main gate of Lahore General Hospital. Director Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq, faculty members, Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqayya Bano, doctors, nurses and a large number of medical students also participated in the walk. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans of women rights. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar praised the government’s decision of relaxing 8 years’ age limit for the nurses and abolishing quota system. Other speakers said that women in Pakistan were playing leading role in education and health sectors. They said that independent and literate women were important for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan. They said that Islam also provides security and rights to women.