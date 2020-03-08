Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said that Rs48 billion would be spent in four phases for improving efficiency and performance of Police.

Addressing a press conference at Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) on Saturday, he said that more than 10,000 human resources would be added in the existing strength of Police.

Flanked by Minister for Population Welfare Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar, Raja Basharat said that 500 new vehicles would be purchased for police stations and 68 for petrol police, which could be used for official duty only. He said that the construction of 49 police stations would be completed soon and construction of new buildings for 101 Police stations would be started after transferring state land.

He further said, the investigation budget per murder had been increased from Rs525 to Rs30000 to improve the investigation process while outdated wireless systems and digital devices had been updated. He said that by restoring the executive allowance of the police, their salaries would be brought at par with PAS officers.

To a question, he said that the Punjab government was acting according to law to punish those responsible for the Model Town tragedy while the perpetrators of Sahiwal incident were also sentenced by the court though both parties reconciled at their own afterwards. He said that if the district administration had allowed the march, the government would take steps according to the law in terms of security.

Hashim Dogar said that the previous regimes had paid no attention to provide required resources to the police. “The PTI government has taken this step and now we may expect good results from the police,” he said.