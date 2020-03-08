Share:

The seven-story Xinjia Express hotel collapsed in China's Fujian province at around 7 pm local time, leaving some 70 people trapped under rubble. Thirty-two of them were rescued by 9:50 pm, local media said earlier.

The rescue team earlier managed to pull 50 people out of the debris of the collapsed Xinjia Express hotel, two people have been killed, local media said on Sunday.

The hotel was used as a quarantine site for people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), that originated in Hubei province last December. Patients confirmed with coronavirus from Hubei, the city of Wenzhou, and Zhejiang province were hospitalised there.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been confirmed.