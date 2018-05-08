Share:

Lahore - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) have expressed their profound thanks to Chief Justice ian Saqib Nisar for instructing federal and provincial governments to clear the dues relating to their advertising in the media.

In a joint statement, the two organisations observed that the direction of the Supreme Court would help timely payments to the media in braving financial crunch being faced by the industry. The chief justice has constituted a committee consisting of PIO Muhammad Saleem, APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali, PAA Chairman Jawad Humayon and secretaries of provincial governments to verify the dues of print media and evolve a mechanism for payment of the dues without further delay.