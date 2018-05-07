Share:

FAISALABAD:-A 50-member delegation, comprising students belonging to Fata, will arrive in Faisalabad on a two days visit on May 10. The district administration will accord a red carpet welcome to the delegation and DC Salman Ghani will himself receive the students. The delegation will be briefed about the historic and cultural aspects and administrative/development matter of Faisalabad district. A friendly T10 cricket match will also be played at Iqbal Stadium between members of the delegation and players of local schools.