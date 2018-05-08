Share:

LAHORE - Gwadar, Karachi, Kashmir and Multan continued their winning ways in Pakistan Super Kabaddi League by notching up victories against their respective rivals here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

Gwadar scored a narrow 36-34 points win over spirited Sahiwal, Karachi made short work of Lahore with 51-32 points thrashing, Kashmir prevailed over Peshawar 43-34 and Multan hardly defeated Faisalabad 33-30 points and all moved ahead in the event.

Sahiwal made desperate efforts and narrowed lead against Gwadar but failed to strike a win. Gwadar seemed quite determined the dying stages of the play and won the match with two points difference. Karachi appeared master of the situation against Lahore throughout the match with better planning and attacking game. Karachi's aggressive approach and super attacking was the key factors behind their success. Lahore never came out of the pressure in a one-sided affair, in which Karachi always enjoyed all-time supremacy at the points tale.

Kashmir proved too good for Peshawar and won the match with 10 points difference. They kept their opponents under persistent pressure with a variety of attacks and always built-up lead with time-to-time changed strategy.

Multan was favored by luck as they won the match against Faisalabad with three points difference. Both the team followed each other and equalized the score on occasions with greater anticipation and determination for the treat of a handful crowd.

From Pool A, Karachi and Gwadar are at number one and number two places, with three victories and one defeat, from four matches played so far, with both teams securing six points each. Gujrat and Sahiwal, each played four matches, won two and lost two, claiming four points each, being at number three and fourth place at the table. Lahore is at the rock bottom with four successive defeats.

Peshawar is at top in the Pool B with 6 points, with three victories to their credit and one loss from four matches. Behind Peshawar is Multan with two victories and two defeats.

Faisalabad and Kashmir are in the same scenario (two victories and two defeats), each getting four points. Islamabad is at the fifth place in the standing at the bottom, winning one match, losing three, getting two points from four outings.

Today (Tuesday), Sahiwal will take on Lahore and Kashmir will vie against Islamabad.