SIALKOT-Hundreds of activists of the PML-N and its Youth Wing took rallies in Narowal as a protest against the murder attack Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The protesting people were carrying banners and placards. They also marched on various roads in Narowal city. They expressed complete solidarity with Ahsan Iqbal and strongly condemned the assassination bid, demanding stern legal action against the accused.

On the other hand, the traders and shopkeepers also observed complete strike. They kept their shops shut down in all the local bazaars and markets. They also lodged strong protest against the murder attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Sunday evening, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was injured in a gun attack by accused Abid Hussain. The bullet hit his right arm as he was leaving the venue after addressing the participants of a corner meeting of the local Christian community in village Kanjrur, Shakargarh tehsil.

Ahsan Iqbal survived in the murder attack as the police and security agencies arrested the accused, who was later identified as Abid Hussain, a resident of village Veerum-Shah Gharib. The accused was stated to be an activist of Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasul Allah.

During the continued interrogation, the accused said that he was planning for his murder for the last several months. He said that he attacked the interior minister and tried to kill him due to the present government's attempt to amend Khatam-e-Nubuwwat Law.

The local senior police officials said that the Shah Gharib police have registered a case against the accused Unde Sections 6/7 ATA, 324 and 13/20/65 PPC on the report of Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Ishaq.

The FIR revealed that the accused fired a bullet with his pistol 30 bore on Ahsan Iqbal when he was leaving the venue.

The bullet entered the belly of Ahsan Iqbal after hitting his right arm, the FIR revealed. The interior minister fell down after being injured by the bullet. The incident created harassment and panic among the local people. The injured was shifted to Narowal DHQ Hospital for medical treatment from where the interior minister was shifted to Lahore by the helicopter of the Punjab chief minister.

Ahsan Iqbal's son Ch Ahmed Iqbal, who is chairman of Narowal District Council, said that the condition of his father was now totally out of danger as the doctors removed the bullet from his belly through a major surgery in Lahore Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Shah Gharib police also arrested Gulfam Maseeh, the host of the said meeting addressed by the Interior Minister.

The police also arrested another accused Azeem, the companion of the attacker. Meanwhile, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region suspendedSHO Shah Gharib police Shehbaz Cheema for his negligence. The RPO also ordered a high level departmental probe against all the negligent police officials in this regard.

The anti terrorism court (ATC) remained accused Abid Hussain in police custody for 10 days.

Shah Gharib police produced the accused in ATC Gujranwala in the case registered against him for attacking Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal so as to kill him after his address to the local Christian community at village Kanjrur, Shakargarh tehsil.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has formulated a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that has started probe into the nasty matter. Additional IG Punjab Rai Tahir is heading this JIT, which is comprised of senior officials of the police and other security/Intelligence agencies.

THREE WOMEN KIDNAPPED

Three women were kidnapped in separate incidents in Daska tehsil.

In village Jaamkey Cheema-Motra, some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped local house maid Tasleem Akhtar's young daughter Aiyza (14 years old) at gunpoint when she was alone at her house. Accused fled away.

In village Aadha-Motra, three unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped local widow Najma Maseeh's young daughter Maria (22) at gunpoint from her house.

Some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped local landlord Ghulam Mustafa's married daughter Kainat (25) at gunpoint from house in village Dugari Muslim-Satrah, Daska tehsil here today.

Police have registered separate cases, with no recovery or arrest, in this regard.