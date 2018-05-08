Share:

LAHORE-Sarah Mahboob outclassed Noor Malik to clinch the 2nd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship 2018 ladies singles title here at the PLTA tennis courts on Monday.

Former Pakistan No 1 tennis player Sarah played superb tennis against emerging ladies player Noor Malik, daughter of former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, never allowed to make a comeback and outclassed her by 6-2, 6-1. Sarah though faced little resistance in the first set, which she won by 6-2 but in the second set, Sarah was even more harsh towards the youngster and easily won the set 6-1 to register her second title victory of the year as earlier she won the 2nd National Grass Court Tennis Championships played from March 23 to 31 at the same venue.

Sarah was handed over Rs 35000 for her title victory. But the former ladies champion, while talking to this scribe, lamented that the discrimination between prize money of men and women is really hurting and instead discourage female players to become professional tennis players.

“The allocated prize money for men’s singles winner was Rs 100,000 while for runner-up had to get Rs 50,000 but to utter disappointment, the women’s singles winner received only Rs 35,000 while the runner-up got Rs 18,000 only, which is sheer injustice with female players.

“During my stay in Lahore with my father, we have spent more than Rs 50,000 on our accommodation, meal and other things, so if we have to earn such meager amount after a hard struggle and winning the national level tournament, then how Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) can raise the standard female tennis. It will also difficult for them to get fresh female tennis players lot to represent at national and international level.

“When at the international level, the prize money for men and women are equal, then why the PTF is not paying attention towards paying equal amount to female players. The PTF should take bold decision and make the prize money of men and women equal, as it will encourage and motivate young female players to adopt tennis as professional career and also help the country get a great number of young promising female players, who can win glory for the country at higher level,” Sarah added.

Meanwhile in the men’s singles final, rain saved longest serving Pakistan No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan from a definite defeat at the hands of the second seed M Abid, who was leading the table as he won the first set by 6-3 and had 4-2 lead in the second set, but due to wet court, the tournament referee and management committee decided to declare both the players joint winners. Abid was handed over 60 percent prize money (Rs 90,000) while Aqeel Khan received 40 percent share (Rs 60,000).

It was double delight for the M Shoaib of SNGPL, who Under-18 singles and doubles crowns. First Shoaib routed Saqib Umer 6-3, 6-3 to win the U-18 singles title and then he also won the doubles title. Shima Tahir beat Maha Said 6-3, 6-0 to lift the girls Under-18 title while Hamid Israr beat Uzair Khan 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win Under-14 title. The boys Under-12 doubles title was won by Bilal Asim/Shaeel Tahir, who beat Ehtasam Humayun/Hamaza Roman 7-6, 4-6, 10-7.

In senior 40 plus doubles final, Talha Waheed/Maj (R) Adnan outpaced Hassan Said/M Khaliq 6-2, 6-4, in 50 plus doubles final, Arif Feroz/M Khlid thumped Nisar Waqar/Mian Amir Altaf 6-3, 6-2 and in 60 plus doubles final, Ahmed Babar/Brig (R) Ghazanfar thrashed Saeed Ikram/Mubeen Malik 6-1, 6-1.

SNGPL Deputy Managing Director Amir Tufail graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners. At this moment, SNGPL Sports Cell president Sohail Ahmed Gulzar, secretary Ashraf Nadeem, sports officer M Haroon, PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, chief referee Arif Qureshi, Faheem Siddique and others were also present.

LAHORE: Prize winners of 2nd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship 2018 pose with chief guest SNGPL Deputy Managing Director Amir Tufail at PLTA tennis courts.–Staff Photo