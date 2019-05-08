Share:

Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has Wednesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for interim bail.

The petition has been filed by the PPP leader in order to avoid possible arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Harish and Company case.

The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned Asif Ali Zardari on May 9 in an ongoing investigation into money laundering through fake bank accounts case.

The NAB will conduct inquiry in connection with an investigation into the holders of public office, legal persons and others regarding the Sindh government’s illegal award of contract to M/S Harish and company and others.