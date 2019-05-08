Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the struggle against extremism will continue till the last victory. In a statement on the occasion of the death anniversary of PPP leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahir Shah who was killed during PPP’s 2013 election campaign, he said that Benazir Bhutto always stood up to extremism and terror as they were and still remain the worst menace of the society. Chairman PPP said that Zahir Shah combated those who spread terror with guns and waved the flag of PPP. He said that terrorists first tried to create hurdles for PPP in the elections and later resorted to the mass killing of children in Army Public School. He asked the youth, students, women and elders to join PPP so that we can defeat extremism and terrorism together and establish a progressive and democratic society.