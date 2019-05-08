Share:

SIALKOT - The foreign experts stressed a need for early promotion of Leather Working Group (LWG) Environment Stewardship Protocol Standards in tanneries and leather goods manufacturing factories in Sialkot.

Addressing the participants of an awareness-raising workshop organised by WWF-Pakistan at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday, foreign expert Mr Hris Jaqulein highlighted the importance of Environment Stewardship Protocol standard for Sialkot exporters.

Mr Chris also urged the Sialkot-based tanners and leather goods manufacturers and exporters to ensure the early implementation on Leather Working Group(LWG) Environment Stewardship Protocols Standards in the tanneries and leather factories to meet the global trade challenges under WWF-Pakistan’s ILES (International Labour and Environmental Standards) project.