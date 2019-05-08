Share:

Karachi - More than a million children coming from across the country, especially from Sindh and Balochistan, have been treated at ChildLife Emergency Room at National Institute of Child Health (NICH). This was highlighted at a ceremony held to mark completion of six years of the facility.

Director NICH, Jamal Raza was the chief guest of ceremony. He said that Pediatric Emergency Room revolutionized the services structure. “Public private partnership helped us save millions of children and ensured timely and better treatment,” he added. “We need to pay tribute to the staff working in ChildLife ER, as their efforts need to be appreciated. Although the situation has improved over a period of six years in pediatric ER; however, much work still needs to be done,” he added.

Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation said that we are thankful to the government of Sindh for the cooperation and support in setting up these ER centres. “Child Life has treated up to 2.5 million children uptil now in all ChildLife emergency rooms’. “Our dream is that no sick child in Karachi is more than 30 minutes away from an Emergency Room providing international quality care with trained and passionate staff and free of cost medicines,” he added.

ChildLife Foundation was formed in 2010 with a dream to save every child’s life through innovative solutions improving the dire conditions in government hospitals with regard to emergency treatment of children. At each of the hospitals mentioned above, the number of patients has doubled, taking the total patients visiting the ERs to average 500. Now, children from Balochistan, Rural and Urban Sindh are being brought for treatment in these ERs and ChildLife is playing an important role to save thousands of lives annually. Chairman and trustee ChildLife Foundation, Mr. Iqbal AdamJee said ChildLife was invited to support emergency health care in NICH six years ago and since then the foundation has come a long way.

The Foundation has 7 state-of-the-art model emergency rooms in Sindh including - Civil Hospital, National Institute of Child Health (NICH), and Sindh Government Hospital Korangi-5, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, People Medical College Nawabshah and Chandka Medical Hospital, Larkana.