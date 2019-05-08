Share:

HYDERABAD - Four coalmine workers burnt to death while another received serious injuries as a result of blast in a coalmine of Khanote Coalfield of Jamshoro district early Tuesday morning.

The blast occurred due to accumulation of gas in the mine, the police said and added that the mine also caved in. Five of the workers having 80 percent burn injuries were fished out from the debris and rushed to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad City Branch where four breathed their last during first aid while another critically injured identified as Manthar Ali Tangiyani has been shifted to Karachi.

Police said names of deceased workers were Ali Asghar Muradani, Muharram Ali Nehlani, Gul Hassan Daiyono and Allah Bux Daiyono adding that the incharge of the mine remained under debris and efforts were being made to fish him out.