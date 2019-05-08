Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday in connection with illegal award of water supply contract of Sindh government to private companies, The Nation has learnt.

According to sources, summon has been delivered to Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Zardari by NAB Rawalpindi. NAB CIT on money laundering through fake accounts case summoned Asif Zaradri in case of illegal award of contract to a private company.

NAB had also recorded the statements of Zardari’s close aides Abdul Ghani Majeed and Munahil Ghani in same case. It will be second appearance of Asif Zardari before NAB investigation team in the fake accounts cases. They claimed that Asif Zardari likely to skip the hearing due to fear of his arrest in this case.

Bureau files 5th reference in fake accounts scam

Asif Zardari had also submitted his statement in the Park Lane case and denied his involvement in these cases. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, Faryal Talpur, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah had also appeared before the NAB CIT and recorded their statements in same case.

NAB had also given a questionaire to Chairman PPP during his appearance before NAB CIT with instruction to submit it within 10 days but he could not submit it so far.

On the other hand, NAB had promoted 57 Assistant Directors including Imran Dogar, Muhammad Qamar Naveed, Farhan Yousuf Khan, Habiba Zulifqar, Sadia Kalsoom, Rab Nawaz, Khalid Khan, Omar Hanif, Ali Nisar, Samina Rahman, Benish Jawad, Maryam Manan, Hafsa Shiekh, Suleman Akbar and Iffat Shahen to Deputy Director with the approval of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

Most of the officers who got promotion were part of investigation team which investigated Panama Paper and fake bank accounts cases. 22 Assistant Directors were also serving as Deputy Directors on acting charges. NAB had promoted the officers on the recommendations of Departmental promotion committee.

APP adds: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a fifth reference before an accountability court in money laundering and fake accounts scandal.

The NAB had nominated Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed and Secretary Sindh Ijaz Khan as main accused in the case.

The reference said that the officials of Sindh government had granted contracts illegally to Omni Group and others. Manahil Majeed, the daughter of Abdul Ghani Majeed had made ‘benami’ property.