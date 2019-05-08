Share:

KARACHI - The Coordinator for Emergency Operation Centre (ECO) for Polio, Sindh, Umar Farooq Bullo on Tuesday said that it was unfortunate to share that a polio case has been reported from Larkana in Sindh.

He said that a 38-month-old girl has become the 2nd victim of polio in Sindh, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said, “The child had been vaccinated but was low in immunity and malnourished, this is why repeated vaccination of OPV is necessary.” Further investigation into the case is under way, he added.

The total case count in Sindh in 2019 is now two with one case from Karachi and one case from Larkana.

He said that “Parents must understand that with the polio virus present in the environment, they must vaccinate their every child under five years of age during every campaign to protect them against polio.”

He said that they will implement an aggressive case response in Northern Sindh to further build the immunity of children.

Sindh had 30 cases of polio in 2014, one in 2018 and now the figure is two in 2019.

According to mother of the 38-month-old baby Fiza daugher of Nizamuddin is a resident of Latifabad, UC Seehar, Taluka Dokri,District Larkana, was alright before April 17, 2019, when she suddenly developed high-grade fever, intermittent in nature followed by weakness in right arm, Right leg with deviation of mouth. The child was taken to a faith healer at Badrah city very next day morning who advised treatment for one week.

The area In charge reported the case to surveillance officer who investigated the case on the same day.

The child has history of travel to Sindhi Goth Pipri UC 07 Bin Qasim Town Karachi one week before onset of paralysis.