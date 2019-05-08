Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Police Reforms Committee was held Tuesday in the chair of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) decided to organise one-day National Conference on Investigation in collaboration with the National Police Academy (NPA) in June 2019 for the capacity building of the police officers.

The meeting was attended by serving and former Inspector General of Police (IGPs) to discuss the agenda items including public complaints redressal mechanism, measures taken to improve quality of Investigation and result thereof, output of liaison with judicial academies for joint training of IOs and prosecutors, enhancing the effectiveness of criminal justice system in dealing with ATA cases.

Secretary LJCP Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan welcomed the participants and gave a brief background of constitution, working of PRC and agenda of the meeting.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in his opening remarks expressed that the PRC is providing a forum to the police department to take vital initiatives for redressal of grievance of general public and speedy disposal of complaints which will definitely reduce the unnecessary burden of cases on the judiciary.

The serving IGPs from Sindh, Punjab, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJ&K, informed the PRC about performance of the Police Complaint Redressal Centres from January 2019 to April 2019 by giving numbers of institution of the complaints, disposal, pendency and other details including actions taken against the delinquent police officers.

Chief Justice appreciated the performance of the Police Complaint Redressal Centres and advised that the police department should take necessary action to get required posts and funds sanctioned from the relevant Governments.

The IGPs further informed the chief justice that checklist is prepared for IOs and now the IOs are following such checklist before submission of challans. SOPs are also prepared for conducting identification parade and other important factors required for investigation, which are mandatory to be followed by the IOs for completion of their investigation.

The IGPs informed that their department in collaboration with the Judicial Academies arranged the courses and trainings for improvement of skills of their IOs and this process will continue in future.

The Chief Justice directed that in the event of any need for training Federal and Provincial Judicial Academies may be taken onboard for this purpose. With regard to AJ & K Police Officers may be offered training courses in FJA, as there is no Judicial Academy in AJ&K.

The IGPs had also informed the PRC about the statistics of ATA Cases and details of their staff, who are dealing with the ATA cases.