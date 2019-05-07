Share:

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Judat Ayaz said that the district admin would not compromise over quality and rates of daily-use items being sold in the Ramazan sasta bazaars and would make all out efforts to provide edibles to consumers at reasonable prices.

He said that special price magistrates were strictly monitoring the quality and rates of milk and yogurt in the markets. He said that special subsidy was also being given on 19 items at fair price shops set up in collaboration with the agriculture department. He expressed these views during a visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar at Nawaz Sharif Park. The Commissioner inspected all the stalls and interacted with consumers.

Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Maleeha Jamal and other officers of district administration also accompanied him. Commissioner Judat Ayaz said that the consumers were buying all the basic items from Ramazan Sasta Bazaars on lesser prices.

He said that the government was also ensuring rates of kitchen items in open markets and sasta bazaars by carrying out visits. “We are providing relief to residents in ramazan sasta bazaars following directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar,” he said.

DC Chaudhry Ali Randhawa, while speaking on the occasion, said that he had visited Pirwadhai fruit market and monitored the auction process for fixing of prices of fruits and vegetables. “We are also monitoring demand and supply of essential commodities and committed to provide relief to residents,” he said. He added that the residents would get best possible quality of edibles at cheapest rates.

On the other hand, Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez also visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaar set up at Saidpur Road and inspected all the stalls. He said government has made special arrangements to control price hike and profiting during sacred month of Ramazan. He added in order to control price hike, the government has increased the strength of Special Price Magistrates from 32 to 52.