ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed his delight in a congratulatory message to Sind Tennis Association (STA) senior vice president Khalid Rehmani on conducting two-month advanced wheelchair training camp successfully at the Union Club, Karachi.

The camp is part of the talent-hunt initiative held under the auspices of the Sind Sports Board (SSB) and the Sind Tennis Association and was attended by five players selected earlier following tournaments and visits to organisations for special persons.