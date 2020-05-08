Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two persons including an assistant sub inspector (ASI) died in a head-on collision between a mini truck and car on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road near Dhoke Hassu Khan in early hours of Thursday in the limits of Fatehjang police station.

Police and rescue sources said that the cop identified as Niaz Hussain along with his driver Bakaht Ullah Jan was going to his native town in Fatehjang after performing his duties at Rawalpindi when a speedy mini truck recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed into their car.

The driver of the car died on the spot while the injured cop was moved to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries and died.