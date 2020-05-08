Share:

ATTOCK - Five more cases surfaced in Attock on Thursday raising the tally to 56 in the district, District Health Department confirmed on Thursday.

According to District Attock focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi

said that two of these cases are of local transmission while third positive patient has foreign travel history. He said that six members of a family of a shopkeeper who were tested positive and were in quarantine center Fatehjang have completed their quarantine period and were released on Thursday after testing negative.

He said that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 1388 while screening of as many as 4215 persons have also been carried out till Thursday.

He said that result of as many as 262 suspects is awaited. He said that at present nine positive patients are under treatment at different hospitals while 16 are at different quarantine centers of district.