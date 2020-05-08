Share:

Rawalpindi - A 73-year-old man died of coronavirus in Rawalpindi on Thursday bringing the death toll to 41.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Muhammad, belonging to MohallahNaseerabad. He was admitted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), they said.

As many as 79 more patients tested positive including 17 paramedics/employees of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and 10 people were discharged from Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after recovery from the disease.79 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in different parts of district including 17 in BBH.

The district health authorities along with Rescue 1122 shifted the patients to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment. The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached 897 while 41 people died and 230 patients got discharged after recovery. At present, 609 confirmed patients are under treatment in the hospitals. As many as 212 patients were quarantined in their houses.

Apart from this, 361 suspected patients also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) laboratory for COVID 19 serology but the report will come after three to four days.

However, the district health authority officials said that 717 people were tested negative in last three days while 240 were tested positive. They said that sample of all the persons of close contacts of confirmed patients were also sent to laboratory for COVID-19 tests. The local administrations also kept 1473 persons in quarantines who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients including 1258 people had been isolated in their houses, 212 in hospitals and three in quarantine centres. As many as 24 TableeghiJamaat member’s COVID-19 samples were sent to NIH while so far 136 people were declared safe from the virus while all of them in their houses.