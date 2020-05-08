Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Kohat on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pakistan’s Army, the COAS was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness, prevailing security situation including border security measures along Pak- Afghan Border, update on army’s assistance against COVID-19 in the area.

COAS interacted with troops busy in relief efforts against COVID19. COAS appreciated officers and men for operational readiness, continued vigilance and high morale.

Later COAS also visited COVID facility at CMH Kohat. COAS said that Pakistan Army shall continue assisting other institutions in fighting the pandemic. “Reach out to people particularly those affected by COVID19 for bringing comfort in this hour of distress,” COAS concluded.

Earlier, COAS laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument to pay homage to martyrs who laid their lives in line of duty for defending the motherland. COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, Commander Peshawar Corps on arrival at Kohat.