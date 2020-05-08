Share:

Karachi - Pakistan State Oil (PSO) stands with the nation amid Corona pandemic, contributes Rs71 Million for relief activities. PSO, Pakistan’s largest Oil Marketing Company, stands by its commitment to serve the nation. PSO has donated Rs71 million to provide support and relief to the underprivileged segments of society affected by Corona across the country. Out of the Rs71 million package, Rs50 million has been contributed to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund. PSO MD & CEO Syed Muhammad Taha and PSO BOM Chairman Zafar I Usmani called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented the cheque. The remaining Rs21 million is donated to hospitals for procurement of protective and medical equipment, distribution of ration bags across the country and free fuel supplies to ambulances.