Share:

HYDERABAD/ KANDHKOT - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 324 with five new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated by District Administration here on Thursday, out of 324 confirmed coronavirus cases 211 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centres while four had succumbed to the virus till to date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 31 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 59 were quarantined at homes.

The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID-19 Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and were equipped with PPE.

In district Hyderabad, as many as 2633 COVID-19 tests had so far been performed, out of which 324 were positive, 211 recovered and five patients had died, report said.

According to report, total 401 members of Tableeghi jamaat had been tracked and tested for COVID-19 in the district, of them 133 out of 154 positive cases were reported in Qasimabad.

Out of total 324 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 172 were in taluka Qasimabad, 88 in taluka City, 49 in Latifabad and 6 in Hyderabad Rural, report stated.

Eight more test

positive for Covid-19 in Kashmore district

Eight more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kashmore district on Thursday, taking the number of people infected with the virus to 21, setting off alarm bells ringing.

According to the health department spokesman, the department collected 38 samples from throughout the district during the last 24 hours, which led to the detection of eight Covid-19 cases.

Giving details, the spokesman said that five of these latest victims belonged to Karampur, while three were from Kandhkot city. “They have been moved to a quarantine centre in Karampur,” the health official said.

Citizens have expressed grave concern over sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Kashmore district, and held the district administration responsible for surge in the cases. They added there was a lockdown only on Fridays, otherwise there was no bar on people coming out of their homes.

They said huge rush of people was witnessed in most of the godowns of the district, increasing risks of people contracting the pandemic.

They appealed to DC, SSP and other concerned officials to tighten the lockdown, and punish those coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

Two people recovered from captivity

Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered two people from the limits of Katcha area.

According to details, Allah Dino, 17, son of Hajan Waju and Sadam Hussain, son of Mor Wasu, hailing from Jam Bilal Wasu, had been kidnapped from the jurisdiction of Sarhad police station some time back.

When contacted, Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar said that on a tip off, a heavy contingent of police, led by DSP Hafiz Abdul Qadir Chachar, cordoned off the katcha area and raided a hideout of criminals, adding on seeing a large number of police vehicles around them, the kidnappers started indiscriminate firing at police vans. “In retaliation, police also opened firing on them and as a result police got both men freed from them,” he explained.