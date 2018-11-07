Share:

SIALKOT-Non-availability of development funds is the main hurdle in repairing of 82 dilapidated roads in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts due to which, the local people have been suffering great difficulties.

The highways department officials said that the previous government had allocated development funds of Rs1.98 billion for the repairing and reconstruction of these Gujranwala Division roads but the funds had not yet been released by the PTI government due to which there was inordinate delay in commencement of these projects.

The officials added that now the provincial government had rejected the summery sent by the department for the final approval, advising them to include the development schemes in next year’s Annual Development Programme.

Gepco teams caught red handed six consumers for stealing electricity direct from the main lines and tampering their meters in Sialkot and Daska tehsils. Police have sent Hanif, Aadil, Ubaid Ullah, Ejaz, Nasir and Tariq behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

BRAVE WOMEN HURT BUT

DEFEAT LAND GRABBERS

Three women and some other members of their families were brutally tortured in their fields by alleged land grabbers when they put resistance.

However, they foiled the attempt of illegal occupation of their land in Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil.

Some armed accused first ruined seasonal crops in the fields of farmer Khamis Javaid and then tried to illegally occupy the fields.

On having information, some women including Sameena Bibi, Zahida Bibi, Sehar Bibi and some other male members of their families including Zahid and Aslam reached there and faced the land grabbers.

The armed accused led by Tariq Mehmood brutally tortured them with repeated attacks of wooden sticks, bricks and the butts of the guns besides shooting bullets in the air.

As the video clips of the nasty episode went viral on the social media, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Amjad Javaid Saleemi took notice of the shameful incident. The CM has ordered early arrest of the accused.

On the other hand, the Phalora police have registered a case (373/2018) on the report or victim Khamis Javaid Bajwa against accused with no arrest so far. The victims were admitted to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition.

TRADER, WIFE LOOTED

Two armed dacoits snatched Rs10,000 and gold ornaments at gunpoint from village Kotli Mughalaan-Gujranwala based trader Muhammad Naveed and his wife Sumaira near rice mills near village Mundeyki Goraya-Daska here.

The Daska Saddr Police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard. In another incident, unidentified accused stole 35 cellphones and other valuables worth Rs0.3 million from a mobile shop of Sheikh Mehmood Ahmed in village Satrah, Daska tehsil. Police have registered a case with no clue or arrest.