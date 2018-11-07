Share:

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT

The Wildlife Department claimed on Wednesday to have foiled a bid to smuggle the birds of a precious endangered species, and seized eight falcons from a car on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

“On a tip-off about an attempt to smuggle the falcons from Peshawar into Islamabad, a wildlife team was tasked with foiling the bid,” claimed DFO Peshawar Haleem Marwat.

He said that the wildlife staffers stopped a suspected car on motorway near Peshawar, and recovered eight precious falcons from it.

“The birds were being smuggled into Islamabad for onward transportation abroad,” he maintained referring to an initial interrogation of birds’ smugglers.

He said that a case had been registered against birds’ carriers including Ali Muhammad, a resident of DI Khan, and Muhammad Ibrahim hailing from Tank district under relevant section of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

The divisional forest officer of wildlife department said that it was the second successful action against falcons’ smugglers in last one week, adding that the seizure of 17 falcons from birds’ smugglers in last one week was a historic and great achievement of the wildlife department.