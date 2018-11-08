Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that government had no foreign or economic policies except begging.

Speaking to journalists outside the Parliament House, he said that the government had put burden on people by increasing gas and oil prices. He claimed that the vision of currency swipe between Pakistan and China was given by Asif Ali Zardari and if the government wanted to go with the vision, it would be favourable for Pakistan.

“Only 10 days have left in completion of the government’s 100-day plan, however, the government has failed to accomplish single promise made in its plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bilwal will undertake a 5-day visit of Gilgit-Baltistan from November 17. During the visit, the Chairman PPP will address a public meeting in Gilgit on November 18 and visit various parts of GB to meet party workers, the party said.