HAFIZABAD-The Punjab Irrigation Engineers Association has called upon the provincial government to grant them technical allowance as is being awarded to the engineers by the KP government.

Punjab Irrigation Engineers Association General Secretary Engr Saddam Hussain said that engineers in the Punjab had requested the Punjab government time and again for the grant of technical allowance, but the government had always lent a deaf ear to their genuine demand.

He threatened that the engineers in the Punjab would resort to pen-down strike from the second week of November if their demand was not accepted. In search operations, teams of City, Kassesay, and Pindi Bhattian police stations have rounded up 27 criminals. The teams have also seized 400g of charas, illegal arms, and stolen articles from them. Cases were registered against them.

On the other hand, MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti assured the villagers that sui gas would be provided in every house in the district.

While addressing a gathering in Bagh Nau village where he inaugurated the supply of sui gas, he said that the district would be made a model district in the Punjab and all-out efforts would be made to mitigate their sufferings and to remove sense of derivation among them.

On the occasion, ex-MPA Mian Intisar Hussain Bhatti and Ch Sikandar Nawaz Bhatti of Burj Dara thanked him for providing sui gas to the villagers of Bagh Nau.

Maulana Ahmed Raza Barelvi paid rich tributes

Rich tributes were paid to Maulana Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi for his untiring struggle for the promotion of religion, and to contain the secular ideology in the Indo-Pak subcontinent.

Addressing a gathering, renowned scholar of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Allama Faisal Nadeem Kailani said that Maulana Ahmed Raza Barelvi promoted not only two-nation theory but also the teachings of Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani Sheikh Ahmed Sirhindi.

He wrote more than one thousand books for the promotion of Islamic teachings. He told the gathering that the poets of subcontinent termed him ‘Imamul Shoara’, while the Hadith scholars declared him ‘Ameer-ul-Momineen-fil-Hadith’.

He called upon his audience to strictly abide by the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah for salvation in this world and the Hereafter.