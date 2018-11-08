Share:

BEIRUT:- Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces thwarted Wednesday a smuggling operation of Syrian refugees through the port of Tripoli, local media reported. The Syrian refugees were heading to Cyprus from the port of Tripoli, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper. The statement added that security forces arrested four human traffickers, who were three Lebanese and one Syrian. This is not the first time that Lebanon’s security forces stops such an operation. On Sept. 23, Lebanon’s security forces had thwarted the smuggling of Syrian refugees by sea to Cyprus.– Xinhua

Cyprus has become the destination of maritime smuggling from Lebanon for Syrian refugees to move to other European countries.