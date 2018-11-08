Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a petition seeking his disqualification from holding any public office on multiple grounds, including concealing facts in his nomination papers filed for contesting election on NA-35, Bannu. A division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim also put on notice the Election Commission of Pakistan in the petition.

The petition has been filed by a losing candidate from the same constituency Inamullah Khan, a leader of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party of former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry.

The bench ordered the respondents, including PM Imran Khan, to submit comments to the petition on the next hearing to be held on December 13.

During the course of arguments, the petitioner’s lawyer, Abdur Rasheed Khan, submitted that the PTI chief had concealed important facts in his nomination papers and therefore, he was not righteous and sagacious in terms of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

In the petition, the petitioner said that Imran Khan annexed important documents, including judgments of courts in the US about the famous case of Sita White and her daughter Tyrian White, which proved that the latter was daughter of Imran Khan.

The petition further said that Imran Khan had also concealed the properties belonging to his current wife Bushra Bibi in the nomination papers. PM Imran Khan had won election in NA-35, Bannu by defeating former provincial chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and other candidates. However, he then vacated NA-35, Bannu.